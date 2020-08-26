Jefferson County Executive tells You Paid For It no mask mandate to bring down COVID-19 cases

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBORO, MO – The You Paid For It team headed to Jefferson County and talked to the highest elected officials there about their battle against coronavirus.

When the coronavirus hit Jefferson County, the county averaged 10 or so new cases a day but now that’s up to 59.

Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says despite that he’s not in favor of a mask mandate.

The Jefferson County Health Director had tried to push through proposals for mask mandates and occupancy limits but that prompted protests. The Health Department backed down.

Gannon says he regrets that they didn’t get the chance to present their idea.

The County Executive says he could issue a mandate but says there’s really no way to enforce it.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News