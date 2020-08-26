Jefferson County Executive tells You Paid For It no mask mandate to bring down COVID-19 cases

HILLSBORO, MO – The You Paid For It team headed to Jefferson County and talked to the highest elected officials there about their battle against coronavirus.

When the coronavirus hit Jefferson County, the county averaged 10 or so new cases a day but now that’s up to 59.

Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says despite that he’s not in favor of a mask mandate.

The Jefferson County Health Director had tried to push through proposals for mask mandates and occupancy limits but that prompted protests. The Health Department backed down.

Gannon says he regrets that they didn’t get the chance to present their idea.

The County Executive says he could issue a mandate but says there’s really no way to enforce it.