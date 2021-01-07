Jefferson County Health Director discusses difficulties in managing COVID crisis

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Director says she’s received personal threats over her support of a mandatory mask mandate.

Kelley Vollmar says she’s been had threatening phone calls and social media posts, and workers in her office have endured abusive calls.

Jefferson County is struggling with COVID-19.

They report 17 new COVID-related deaths, the most since the pandemic started.

The positivity rate is 31 percent; the acceptable rate is around 5 percent.

The St. Francois County Health Director resigned over personal threats because she supported a mask mandate.

Vollmer tells FOX 2 she contemplated stepping down but decided to stay after support from family and friends. She’s been the health director for seven years.

