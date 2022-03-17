JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Jefferson County citizens’ group is taking aim at a parks tax on the April ballot. It would impact those in incorporate Jefferson County.

Citizens said they can’t get answers from the sponsor of the effort, Councilman Brian Haskins. They waited for him at one city meeting, but he came in at the last seconds.

Neither the citizens nor FOX 2’s Elliott Davis could ask questions. Citizens said there’s just nothing written to tell them where the money would go if the tax passed.

The tax could raise about $5 million, but while there’s no certainty on spending the money, the council voted 4-3 to put it on the ballot. We’re told some of the uses could be a community center, but nothing is certain. That’s what has citizens concerned.