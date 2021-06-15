Local leader in the fight against violent crime cautions more bloodshed could be coming over the summer

ST. LOUIS – One of the main figures in St. Louis City’s war on crime is warning people to brace for a violent summer.

James Clark, the St. Louis Urban League’s vice president of public safety, blames a bad combination of too many guns in the hands of kids, as well as a breakdown of the family and neighborhoods.

Clark laments how neighborhoods were once nurturing places that acted as a backup for the family but he says a lot of that has changed.

St. Louis has 82 homicides so far this year. The city had a near record number of murders in 2020.

Clark predicted a couple of years back that we would be seeing a high number of murders now. His was a prediction that has sadly come true.

Clark says more efforts must be put into rebuilding the family to turn the tide of bloodshed in St Louis.

Clark and the Urban League have been working tirelessly to reach families in stress. He showed our FOX 2 news crew a number of video kids took of themselves with guns and assault rifles out in the streets brandishing the weapons.