Madison County Board passes resolution warning residents of security on the Metrolink, demands improvements.

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, IL – The You Paid For It Team has learned of a new resolution passed by the Madison County Board warning citizens about security on Metrolink.

The resolution also says Bi-State must do more to make the system safer.

The resolution was brought on by the beating of a teenage girl at a Metrolink station while guards stood around without intervening.

The resolution also questions Bi-State’s new $16 million dollar security contract with a London based company.

Elliott Davis talked to the Chairman of the Madison County Board who said action is needed now.

Elliott also caught up with Bi-State President and CEO Taulby Roach who insists Metrolink is getting safer. He defended the new contract as well as the million dollars’ worth of studies to make suggestions on safety.

One of the recommendations was taking guns away from security guards.

Bi-State Commissioner Derrick Keith Cox from Madison County blasted that action. He says it’s leaving guards defenseless. Saying they can’t protect themselves let alone someone else.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News