MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Madison County is launching a new program to get rid of litter on state highways running through the county.

From Illinois Route 255 to Highway 143, workers will be out on the road picking up trash. The program could cost up to a half-million dollars. The money comes from a fee that people who dump in landfills have to pay.

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said citizens have been clamoring for the county to take action against littering.

In years past, the county gave trash pick-up supplies to citizens who would clear up certain areas. But they could not get the trash next to state highways.

Now, the Madison County Highway Department will take workers to certain locations where they will pick up the trash to beautify the roadways.

The county has the state’s permission to do this until 2024, after which they have to reapply for permission.