Madison County says job losses caused county to let business reopen despite Governor Pritzker’s order

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Tonight on You Paid for It investigator Elliott Davis talks to Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prentzler about reopening up Madison County for business. The action goes against orders from Governor Pritzker that keep businesses in the state closed.

Prentzler says Madison County was losing jobs at an alarming rate.

He said he tried to inform the Governor of what he intended to do but got no answer.

Madison County will not intervene to help businesses who find themselves in hot water with the state if they reopen. They’re pretty much on their own.

Prentzler says Governor Pritzker’s approach is unfair in shutting down some stores while people can by the same merchandise at stores that are open.

Prentzler says he would not categorize what he’s doing as defying the Governor but says there are sharp disagreements with the Governor’s orders.