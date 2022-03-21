MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Like many other communities, Madison County is struggling to spend all of the pandemic funds it received from the federal government.

Madison County was allotted $51 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county has received half of that amount, or about $25 million. Meanwhile, officials have only spent approximately $500,000.

As they search for projects to allocate the money, another round of cash is on the way. Madison County is supposed to get the second half of the pandemic funds in May.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said he’s looking at projects dealing with water, sewer, and cybersecurity. He said the projects involve long lead times and don’t just happen overnight.

Toni Corona, Madison County’s Director of Public Health, is facing a different dilemma. Her COVID funding is running out, and there is no more. She’s looking at laying off about 30 contract tracers that were brought in during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Prenzler said he can’t spend the infrastructure money on the Health Department.