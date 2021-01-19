Many Wood River residents boiling over city’s new water billing service

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Wood River residents have called FOX 2’s You Paid For It to get answers about a new water billing service that they say has meant sky-high bills and more disconnection notices.

Residents flooded social media with their complaints saying in many cases they got a water bill even though they had already paid it plus a disconnection notice on top of that.

Reporter Elliott Davis spoke with one resident whose water bill was $68 but the fees came to $85.

Residents say they didn’t get any good answers when they called city hall.

FOX 2 contacted Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire. She says the city had retained a new billing service and admits there are a few glitches.

Maguire says the unfair fees will be waived. The mayor says no one’s water will be cut off because of the pandemic.