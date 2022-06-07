ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed resigned Tuesday after he was indicted in an alleged pay-to-play scheme that ensnared him and two other former aldermen.

Reed, alongside former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad were indicted on federal bribery and corruption charges just five days ago. Collins-Muhammad resigned on May 12, while Boyd resigned after appearing in federal court on June 3.

Reed had vowed to stay on the job while he fought the federal charges, but the pressure was mounting for him to leave. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that nearly 10 aldermen demanded him to leave his post.

“With this being such a pivotal time for our city, I wanted to ensure to have the necessary discussions over the past few days to add whatever insight and experience I could to make the transition of my office as smooth as possible,” Reed said in a statement announcing his resignation. “It is essential to assure the citizens have access and the best service available in such a pivotal role. I cannot fulfill these duties as I take the time to focus on my family and my current legal challenges.”

Job Vollmer will take over as interim aldermanic president until an election in November. Mayor Tishauara Jones issued the following statement in response to Reed’s resignation:

“It’s no secret Lewis Reed and I have been at odds for years, but I remain disappointed it came to this. The troubling charges brought by the US Attorney pull back the curtain to highlight how those elected may exploit our city for their own benefit and profit; this has been an incredibly dispiriting, but necessary, moment of reflection for our city. I’m praying for the loved ones whose world has been turned upside-down in the past week through no fault of their own.”