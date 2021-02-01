Measures designed to keep housing inspectors from catching coronavirus lands a woman in troubled apartment

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Measures to keep public housing inspectors safe from coronavirus led to problems for a woman receiving housing assistance after she moved into a troubled apartment in south St. Louis.

Enola Pevey was desperate to find a place to stay. She says the apartment managers wouldn’t let her see the unit in advance, saying they were working on fixing it up.

The St. Louis County Housing Authority didn’t see it in-person either because they were doing virtual inspections to help protect their inspectors from being exposed to COVID-19.

The agency told Pevey that it was safe to move into the unit. She says she got a shock when she moved in and saw the conditions.

She complained to the housing authority, who told her she could move elsewhere. Trouble is, she didn’t have the money to move.

She called You Paid For It. FOX 2 contacted the St. Louis County Housing Authority, which moved quickly to help Pevey and agreed to move her elsewhere.