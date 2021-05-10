Mehlville School District coping with pandemic and potential legislation that could cost them millions

MEHLVILLE, Mo. – The Mehlville School District is discussing the challenges of COVID and a major effort in Jefferson City that may slam all school districts.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Gaines says the legislature is looking at changing property taxes in a way that could cost school districts across the state $900 Million.

It could cost the Mehlville School District somewhere between $4 million and $10 million, Gaines says, which would be nearly 8% of the district’s budget.

So far, taxpayers have given the Mehlville School District more than $1.6 million. The district is due to get another $4 million.

Those dollars have paid for 375,000 meals and 30,000 gallons of disinfectant, as well as other COVID supplies and salaries.

One of the biggest challenges was helping families meet technology needs like obtaining Chromebooks and wi-fi hotspots. Administrators supplied thousands of them across the district.