Members of the St. Louis County Council hope to overturn last week vote for council chair

CLAYTON, Mo. – Members of the St. Louis County Council will try Tuesday to overturn last week’s vote giving Councilwoman Lisa Clancy a second term as chairwoman.

It was made possible after a majority on the council allowed defeated Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray to vote last Tuesday, even though some councilmembers say her term had ended days earlier.

Walton Gray was beaten by Shalonda Webb, who will be sworn in Tuesday. Instead of waiting a week until Webb got there, council members opted to hold the vote last Tuesday and let Rochelle Walton Gray—a Sam Page supporter—vote.

The Page administration backed letting Walton vote, citing a newly passed charter amendment that moved the swearing in of new councilmembers to the second week in January instead of the first week.

Walton Gray supporters took that to mean she could stay a week or so longer, allowing her to vote.

Councilman Tim Fitch is convinced he has the support for a revote to oust Clancy as chairwoman.

