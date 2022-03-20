ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The challenge of mental health has taken a dramatic turn for the worse during the COVID pandemic.

Affinia CEO Dr. Kendra Holmes says there has been sizeable increase in anxiety disorder and depressive disorder because of the pandemic. She says the problem is especially bad in the minority community, where COVID has hit the hardest, and more people have died or lost jobs or had jobs with no adequate medical benefits.

Another huge problem is African Americans are shying away from getting treated for medical disorders because of perceived stigmas.