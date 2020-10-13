Mice and bugs everywhere – Family says housing authority’s virtual inspection missed obvious problems before they moved in

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis family reaches out to the You Paid For It team for help after the St. Louis County Housing Authority moved them into a south county home infested with mice and bugs.

The housing authority is conducting virtual inspections because of COVID-19 and didn’t see the trouble beforehand.

Robert Jones and his three teen children moved into the upstairs part of the house in August and were met with the trouble right away. They provided FOX 2 with video of the mice hiding in closets and bugs scattering throughout the house.

Jones says he’s scooped up bags of bugs that roam the floors and the kitchen counters, the bathroom, and everywhere else.

Plus, Jones says he doesn’t have the money to move even if he wanted to.

After FOX 2 got involved, the St. Louis County Housing Authority said they would move the family out of the infested house and pay for them to move elsewhere.