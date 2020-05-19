Breaking News
Missouri losing tens of millions of dollars with casino closures; customers will see changes when they reopen

ST. LOUIS – The closure of Missouri casinos in the coronavirus crisis has cost the state a million dollars per day in lost tax revenue.

The head of the Missouri Gaming Commission who says the state has lost a total of $55 million thus far.

The state’s 13 casinos are due to reopen on June 1 after being shut down March 17.

The public will see changes to create social distancing, such as fewer tables and slot machines. There will be intense cleaning and staff will have to wear masks. It hasn’t been decided if customers will have to wear masks too.

