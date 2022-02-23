Mom of 3 says it took weeks to fix bathroom disaster at St. Louis apartment

ST. LOUIS — A mother of three was both angry and frustrated when her bathroom ceiling ended up on the floors of her apartment in north St. Louis.

Kellisha Lindsey said it took weeks to get the mess cleaned up. It happened only after she called FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team, which contacted the HUD Regional Office in Kansas City, Kansas.

HUD pays the lions’ share of the rent, which runs around $1,000 a month. After the ceiling mishap, Kellisha also noticed a foul odor from the open ceiling.

She can’t use that bathroom now. The stench is so bad, it’s hard to even use the laundry room next to the bathroom.

Lindsey said she got nowhere when she called the landlord. She said a worker visited her apartment but left before finishing the job.

A HUD spokesperson at the regional office said the agency would get right on the case and would make sure to do a walkthrough afterwards to see that everything was right