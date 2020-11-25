Mother demands action on neighborhood crime after son’s murder

ST. LOUIS – Walnut Park West is one of the most violent neighborhoods in the city. A mother laments the loss of her son to violence.

For her, the murder was just part of the trouble. Vandals later ransacked her house taking everything.

She cannot see what the city is doing to bring down the violence.

For years, St. Louis has been using what it calls Chief John Hayden’s Rectangle. Extra units are poured into the high-crime neighborhoods.

But crime has not gone down; it’s up 34 percent this year and over 44 percent from two years ago.

There are 237 murders this year compared to 176 a year ago and about 146 in 2018.

St. Louis police say they’re doing all they can. They say COVID is making their job harder. More people are reluctant to let investigators into their homes.