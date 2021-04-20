Mother of 3 fearful of stray bullets hitting her housing unit, You Paid For It takes action

ST. LOUIS – A mother of three who works as a custodian at a local university has a frightening problem.

Brianna Roseman, who is also a student at the university she works for, lives in a low-income housing building downtown that is riddled with bullets.

One stray bullet even came into her home while she and her child were there. Another bullet hit just below her child’s bedroom window.

Roseman has been trying to get the housing authority to transfer her elsewhere, but there’s been no luck.

She contacted the You Paid For It Team who called the Housing Authority Executive Director Alana Green.

Green got right to work on the issue and said Roseman did indeed meet the requirements to be moved elsewhere. Because of Green’s part, Brianna says she’s relieved.