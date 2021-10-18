Mother of 6 at wit’s end dealing with bug infestation at public housing apartment

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis mother of six contacted FOX 2’s You Paid For It team after getting no relief on a bug infestation problem at her apartment.

FOX 2’s Elliott Davis went to Latoya Dixon’s south St. Louis residence and saw a colony of insects overrunning the place. The bugs not only control the walls of the home but the floors too.

Dixon said she’s contacted various agencies about her plight; everyone from the city health department, to family services, even the St. Louis Housing Authority, which pays the rent for her subsidized home.

The unit costs taxpayers about $1,200 a month.

Alana Green, head of the SLHA, said the housing authority has given Dixon a voucher to move elsewhere. Dixon said it’s difficult to find a new place for herself and her kids and feels stuck. Green admits her own staff shares some of the blame by not acting quickly to address the problem.

Meanwhile, there’s no word on the bug-ridden apartment itself.