Neighbors pleading for help on a beautiful but violent north side street

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Team went to examine the increasing violence on Switzer Avenue in the North Pointe neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Recent shootings have rocked the street. There was a triple shooting Monday night where 2 people died. And the day before another homicide where a 23-year-old man stabbed to death

Neighbors say what used to be nice block is changing. They want to city to do something about it.

They lament that years back there was always a big police presence here but that has changed.

They ‘re putting out a plea to the Mayor and Police Chief to direct some help to their area.

Elliott Davis talked to a woman who lives on the block and says she often must duck for cover as bullets are flying.

A Pastor with a church in the neighborhood says the city must do more to give the street a chance.

For one thing he wants an increased police presence.