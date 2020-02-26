New Metro security plan leaves big questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The New Bi-State Comprehensive Security plan to improve safety on MetroLink was unveiled Tuesday night.

A committee of the Board of Commissioners got the chance to hear some of the details.

The study by consultants took just over a year.

Phase one of the study cost $400,000 and came up with about 99 recommendations.

Then you paid $500,000 to figure out how to implement various recommendations for a total of $900,000.

Among the new measures is better coordination among the 3 police agencies in charge of security on the system.

Better customer relations by security guards, and access controls at stations.

But one aspect of the new plan calls for disarming security guards, only police would be armed.

Bi-State Commissioner Derrick Keith Cox calls that a bad idea. He says the more armed security the better.

CEO Taulby Roach says Bi-State will be adding an additional 15 secondary officers.

Before, about 130 security guards were armed who won't be armed now.

Roach insists it's better to have trained police officers as the only ones with guns rather than security guards.

Tomorrow S. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, County Executive Sam Page, and St. Clair County

Board Chairman Mark Kern along with area police chiefs will meet to sign off on the new plan.