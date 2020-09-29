New push to force out St. Louis County auditor over accusations revealed in state audit

CLAYTON, Mo. – There’s a new push by some members of the St. Louis County Council to oust Mark Tucker, the county auditor.

Tucker is paid an annual salary of $85,000. He’s come under sharp criticism from a Missouri state audit of Steve Stenger, who resigned and went to jail in a pay-to-play scheme.

You Paid For It obtained a draft copy of the state audit. The state audit said more oversight by the county council and the county auditor may have uncovered some of Stenger’s abuses.

Councilman Tim Fitch has opposed Tucker for quite some time, saying he was not qualitied for the job. Fitch believes Tucker should leave or be fired.

FOX 2 asked Tucker if he planned to step down.

“I think we have a lot of options on the table,” he said.

The state audit is due to be released on Tuesday, Sept. 29.