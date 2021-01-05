Newly-elected councilwoman says St. Louis County Council trying to pull a fast one on her

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The You Paid For It Team is examining a move by the St. Louis Council that has a newly elected council member crying foul.

Shalonda Webb won the election to unseat incumbent Rochelle Walton Gray. Webb says Walton’s term was up on Dec. 31, yet council leadership want to keep Walton there until after the vote on the new council leadership Monday.

Webb says it’s a slap in the face to the voters who decided on new leadership for the north St. Louis County District.

Webb won’t be seated until next Tuesday.

Instead of waiting until then, the current leadership decided to meet tomorrow and let members vote on the chair and vice chair, which includes Rochelle Walton Gray.

They point to a measure included in a charter amendment that calls for new members to be sworn in on the second Tuesday.

Those who want Walton Gray to vote see that as meaning Gray can stay in office until Webb takes over next.

Chairwoman Lisa Clancy could have delayed the meeting until next week but didn’t. St. Louis County Executive Sam Pages administration is all for Walton voting. Walton Gray is a big supporter of Page, who we’re told would like one of his supporters to be the chairperson. Apparently, Gray’s vote is needed to make that happen.