No mask mandate for Franklin County; not even in the county government building

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNION, Mo. – The You Paid For It team talks to Franklin County’s high ranking officials about their battle against the coronavirus.

The cases have doubled over the past few months, from 10 new cases a day to about 29 new cases.

Even with that, presiding County Commissioner Tim Brinker says they’re not considering a mask mandate.

You don’t even have to wear a mask to enter the county government building in Union.
Brinker says they don’t have the manpower to monitor mask wearing and so having a mandate wasn’t feasible.

There is a sign at the courthouse requiring masks but not at most of the businesses.

Franklin County is planning to have an ad campaign to promote mask wearing to the public to try to bring down the number of new cases.

There was an uproar in the City of Washington in Franklin County when some members of the city council suggested a mask mandate. Citizens opposed it and came out in force; the city ultimately backed down, settling for a recommendation instead.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News