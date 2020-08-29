No mask mandate for Franklin County; not even in the county government building

UNION, Mo. – The You Paid For It team talks to Franklin County’s high ranking officials about their battle against the coronavirus.

The cases have doubled over the past few months, from 10 new cases a day to about 29 new cases.

Even with that, presiding County Commissioner Tim Brinker says they’re not considering a mask mandate.

You don’t even have to wear a mask to enter the county government building in Union.

Brinker says they don’t have the manpower to monitor mask wearing and so having a mandate wasn’t feasible.

There is a sign at the courthouse requiring masks but not at most of the businesses.

Franklin County is planning to have an ad campaign to promote mask wearing to the public to try to bring down the number of new cases.

There was an uproar in the City of Washington in Franklin County when some members of the city council suggested a mask mandate. Citizens opposed it and came out in force; the city ultimately backed down, settling for a recommendation instead.

Latest headlines: