North county community leaders oppose bond issues to help troubled Normandy School District

ST. LOUIS – A lot of community leaders in north county are opposing twin bond issues put on this April’s ballot by the Normandy Schools Collaborative. The two measures would raise millions for upgrades to Normandy High School.

A wide array of people have lined up against the measures including north county Clergy leaders, mayors, NAACP, and others.

Mayor James McGee told You Paid For It that community leaders advised school officials to wait a while before putting a tax increase on the ballot.

They said it would hurt senior citizens.

The Normandy Schools Collaborative runs all the public schools in the Normandy School District.

Instead of waiting as community leaders wanted, officials pushed forward with the measures on this Tuesday’s ballot.

The Superintendent is under fire. He gets a salary of $215,000 a year but doesn’t have all the right qualifications like a superintendent’s certificates.

Community leaders have been calling on the Superintendent to step down along with the head of the school board that hired him.

The Superintendent says he has no plans to leave.