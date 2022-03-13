North County Police Cooperative asks public to raise money for hi-tech tools to solve murders, other serious crimes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Members of 23 police departments in north St. Louis County are making a public appeal to help raise $250,000 to buy 100 license plate reading cameras to help fight crime.

The cameras, placed at intersections and the like, not only capture the license plates but also record the entire vehicle. That’ll help law enforcement track vehicles used by criminals.

Some area departments already have the cameras. Department spokespersons said the majority of homicides have been solved with the help of the Flock Camera system and having 100 additional cameras will give them more of an edge.

About a dozen of the police chiefs told FOX 2 that a number of companies have stepped forward to help. They’ve even talked with the Bi-State Development Agency

about putting the cameras next to bus stops.

Taulby Roach, CEO of Bi-State, said he liked the idea of using the cameras and added that he could see the value in it to make folks feel safer. He said discussions are in the early stages right now but he likes what he’s seen thus far.

Corporations and agencies that want to help can get in contact with Major Ron Martin, assistant police chief with the North County Police Cooperative, at 314-428-7374.