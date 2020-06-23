North County resident has gone 15 weeks without getting unemployment checks or answers turns to You Paid For It

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A North County resident has gone 15 weeks without getting an unemployment check from the State of Missouri.

She applied back in March when she was furloughed from her job because of Covid 19.

She turned to You Paid For It after getting no answers from the unemployment office.

She says it’s a major headache and she’s exhausted much of her savings as she waited for her unemployment to come through.

Elliott Davis contacted the Missouri Labor Department for answers, and they have said they’d look into the resident’s situation but they declined to do an interview.