North St. Louis County mayors blast Page administration over effort to oust Black county council chairwoman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several municipal mayors in north St. Louis County have waded into the fight over who’s going to be the chair and vice-chair of the St Louis County Council.

They’re supporting Councilwoman Rita Days, who was installed as chairwoman when Lisa Clancy was ousted. But the Page administration is supporting Clancy for the job and has taken the issue before a judge to render a decision.

The trouble occurred when defeated Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray was allowed to vote for the council chair even though opponents say her term was up. She supported Clancy.

But the opposition gained the majority when the person who defeated Walton Gray, Shalonda Web, took office.

Councilwoman Rita Days was voted in as chairwoman and Mark Harder the vice-chair.

The Page administration says Clancy is the rightful chairperson of the council. The mayors say the county has more pressing business than fighting over the council chair.