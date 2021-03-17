North St. Louis County mayors call for removal of head of Normandy Schools Collaborative

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – North St. Louis County political leaders have demanded the ouster of the head of the school board that runs provisionally-accredited Normandy Schools Collaborative. They want the superintendent gone too.

The collaborative runs the schools in what used to be called the Normandy School District.

It’s run by a board appointed by the State Board of Education.

One of the main gripes of north county mayors and others is the school board hired a superintendent without all the proper qualifications.

Local officials want the state education department to remove School Board President Sara Foster. They also want the school board to get rid of Superintendent Marcus Robinson after the state discovered he lacks a superintendent’s certificate, which is a job requirement.

The school district could be hurt by it.

The provisionally-accredited district can’t win back full accreditation if the superintendent does not have a certificate.

FOX 2 spoke with north county political leaders and spoke to the head of the Missouri Education Department Margie Vandeven.

Vandeven says she’d like for everyone involved to sit down and discuss the issues.

When asked if she was ruling out getting rid of the head of the school board, she answered that she wasn’t ruling out anything at this point.