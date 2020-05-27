North St. Louis County mayors demand more transparency from Page in spending federal aid to fight coronavirus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – North St. Louis County mayor voiced their concerns to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page in a virtual meeting Tuesday over his handling of $173 million dollars to fight COVID-19.

Fox 2 spoke with some of the mayors about their concerns that included not enough COVID-19 testing in their area.

They said there’s not enough transparency in the spending of the money. They also complained that the process needs more oversight.

Page insisted that he needed the county council to give up oversight powers because he needed to move quickly. The mayors said they haven’t seen much urgency on the part of the Page administration in addressing the crisis in their community.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page was unavailable for comment.