Breaking News
IL: 4,923 deaths/ 113,195 cases; MO: 686 deaths/ 12,291 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

North St. Louis County mayors demand more transparency from Page in spending federal aid to fight coronavirus

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – North St. Louis County mayor voiced their concerns to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page in a virtual meeting Tuesday over his handling of $173 million dollars to fight COVID-19.

Fox 2 spoke with some of the mayors about their concerns that included not enough COVID-19 testing in their area.

They said there’s not enough transparency in the spending of the money. They also complained that the process needs more oversight.

Page insisted that he needed the county council to give up oversight powers because he needed to move quickly. The mayors said they haven’t seen much urgency on the part of the Page administration in addressing the crisis in their community.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page was unavailable for comment.

Share this story

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News