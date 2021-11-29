Teachers, mayors demand removal of Normandy superintendent

NORMANDY, Mo. — A group of teachers and mayors in north St. Louis County have renewed their calls to oust the head of the Normandy School District.

The hiring of Superintendent Marcus Robinson in 2020, at a salary of $215,000 a year, created a firestorm because he didn’t have certain credentials, including the superintendent certification required by the state. Without it, the Normandy School District cannot win back full accreditation.

Five Normandy teachers contacted FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team to express their frustrations. They did not want their identities revealed, fearing retaliation.

“This superintendent should be removed because we need someone who can move the district forward, and he doesn’t have the credentials to move it forward,” said one of the teachers.

The Normandy School District is academically one of the lowest-performing school districts in the state of Missouri. It only has provisional accreditation. According to the last standardized test, given in 2019, Normandy scored 15% in reading and 7% in math.

Amid calls for his removal, Robinson spoke to FOX 2’s Elliott Davis. Robinson said he’s getting a much different reaction from the teachers he’s talked to.

“When I talked to teachers, we’re talking about how to progress for the kids,” said Robinson. “We’re talking about the transformational things that have to happen to make the district better.

Some North County mayors have been trying to get Robinson ousted for months. They pressed the state to add two new members to the state-appointed school board. But once the new members joined the board, they didn’t move to get rid of the superintendent.

“The leadership we have now, he’s not qualified to bring us back to get accreditation, and we can’t take that,” said Vinita Park Mayor James McGee.

The mayors said they will try again to get Robinson removed. Meanwhile, the superintendent said he is on track to finish his doctorate and receive his superintendent certification.