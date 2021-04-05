O’Fallon community helps keep people from eviction with new program

O’FALLON, Mo. – The O’Fallon community came up with a new program to help keep people from being evicted.

In the program, homeowners can get a grant of up to $6,000 for rent, mortgage, and utilities that are up to 6 months behind.

The city has always had a program to help homeowners with amounts like $500 but with the COVID crisis, they realized they needed much more because so many people had lost jobs and income due to COVID.

Only O’Fallon residents are eligible for this program that started in February.

They’re helping about 10 people so far and believe they’ll be able to help as many as 25.

Besides giving the grant, O’Fallon also plugs them into other programs to keep them from getting in the same fix.