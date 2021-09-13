O’Fallon eyesore has residents fed up; city calls it a rare case

O’FALLON, Mo.– O’Fallon, Mo residents call in the You Paid For It Team to help get answers about an eyesore that’s been in their neighborhood.

They are fed up with an old carwash that shut down some 8 years ago.

Residents are worried about their own property values. They said they were getting a run-a-round from O’Fallon city officials about the fate of the site.

They say it’s been the target of graffiti, vagrants sleeping there at night, and they’ve also found liquor bottles and syringes on the property.

A big group of citizens greeted Elliott Davis when he got to the O’Fallon neighborhood. You Paid For It got right down to work to get answers.

“We totally understand, we are just upset as they were that it stayed vacant as long as it did. The last thing we want in our city is vacant properties, especially vacant commercial properties that could benefit our tax base,” said Drabelle.

City Spokesman Tom Drabelle called this a rare case. He said the owner of the property rented it to a business that moved out but still had 7 years left on the lease.

So although the business was gone, the business owner was still paying for 7 more years. Now the lease is up.

Drabelle says there may be a light at the end of this dark tunnel. He says another person is interested in opening a different business on the property.