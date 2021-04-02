Officials in St. Louis and Madison counties demand ouster of Bi-State CEO over troubled MetroLink security

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two area officials called for the ouster of Bi-State President and CEO Taulby Roach because of the security problems on MetroLink that he hasn’t fixed.

He’s been on the job for just over two years now.

St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas and Derrick Keith Cox from Madison County, who sits on the Bi State Board of Commissioners, told FOX 2 that it’s time for new leadership to come in with fresh ideas to fix the security problem that has plagued the transit system for years.

The officials cited the recent murder of a security guard at the Delmar Loop Station and the brutal attack on another at the Fairview Heights Station. Guns were taken away from guards in a policy change after various studies that were supposed to make MetroLink safer.

Roach said he has no plans to step down. He said he’s doing a good job and that he and his team are moving the transit system forward.

Trakas tried to get the St. Louis County Council to pass a resolution calling for Taulby Roach and his top executives to come before the council and explain what’s gone wrong. Trakas couldn’t get the votes to pass it.