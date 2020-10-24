Officials wrangle over setting up $2 million reward fund for tips on murders

ST. LOUIS – Top St. Louis officials are trying to work out a deal over setting up a St. Louis City reward fund for tips on murders.

Board President Lewis Reed proposed the idea for a $2 million fund. It passed the Aldermanic Public Safety Committee. It still has to go to final passage in the Board of Aldermen and it has to get approval from the city’s top fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

Under Reed’s plan, the money would come from the St. Louis emergency reserve fund. There would initially be a $400,000 promotional campaign to promote the fund. Tipsters would get $10,000 for tips on murder cases, and $15,000 if the victim is a child under 17.

This deal has run into questions from Mayor Lyda Krewson, and St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green. Both say they support the idea of a Reward Fund that Crime Stoppers would handle. They don’t like the $2 million pricetag. Both questioned taking the money from the city’s emergency reserve fund. They’ll put off a final decision to allow time for more discussion.