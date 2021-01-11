Organization focused on underserved, minority communities concerned about slow rollout of COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – An executive with one of the organizations chosen to administer the COVID vaccine in St. Louis is voicing concerns about the rollout of the vaccine in underserved communities.

Affinia Healthcare only recently received the okay from the state to distribute the vaccines. They applied some three weeks ago.

They say Missouri has gotten a lot less vaccine that they thought they would.

Affinia’s Senior Vice President Dr. Kendra Holmes says the St. Louis County Health Department has only received 975 doses so far to administer. St. Louis City hasn’t received any.

At present, hospitals have received an allotment and so have pharmacies that will distribute them to long term care facilities.

Holmes warned officials at the start of the pandemic that not enough COVID testing was being done in minority communities that were hardest hit by the virus. Now she fears the same will be true of distributing the vaccine.

Holmes says and additional problem will be convincing a lot of the minorities to take the vaccines. Many are suspicious of the medical community

