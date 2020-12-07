Parents in north St. Louis County unhappy as Riverview Gardens decides to resume in-school learning

ST. LOUIS – Parents in the Riverview Gardens School District asked our You Paid For It team to spotlight their concerns with the district’s decision to let grade-schoolers resume in-school learning.

Everything had been virtual before that.

Parents are worried there could be as many as 21 children in the classroom and that would not give officials the ability to maintain six feet of social distancing.

Elliott Davis spoke with five parents who had some concerns. But Superintendent Scott Spurgeon wouldn’t speak with Davis, who tried to reach Spurgeon on at least two occasions.

The district’s communications director told FOX 2 that the district would try to maintain the recommended the distance.

The spokesperson said there could be more or fewer than 21 kids in the classroom. But weeks after the complaints by parents, the school district did an about face, scrapped the in-school learning, and went back to all virtual teaching.

Parents are happy with the decision but don’t appreciate the lack of communication with the public by the school district officials.

