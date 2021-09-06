Problem property: Wellston woman concerned collapsed house will fall onto her home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – FOX 2 answers the call from an 83-year-old Wellston resident who found herself with a house next door that had collapsed and looks in danger of falling on her house.

Sarah Ray called us after waiting for her own local government to remove the house, which has been standing for four months now. Sarah Ray and her daughter, Anitra Arms, fear a strong wind could blow it down.

Sarah’s daughter says she has talked to Wellston officials about the problem but was told to be patient.

FOX 2 got on the case and caught up with Wellston Councilman Samuel Shannon to ask him what was being done.

Shannon admits the house is an eyesore and says they want to tear it down. However, he says has to follow procedures and that takes time.

Meanwhile, Sarah and her daughter say time is something they don’t have. Anitra says this is a disaster waiting to happen and she just doesn’t sense an urgency on the part of the City of Wellston.