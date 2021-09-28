Problematic home in St. Charles County subdivision is now gone

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Residents of the Heritage Subdivision in St. Charles County rejoiced after witnessing the demolition of a sinking home.

FOX 2 was called to shine a spotlight on issues residents have had to cope with for more than a year. Besides the unsightly sinking house, residents have been dealing with severe stormwater run-off troubles.

The stormwater sewer is broken and the county couldn’t fix the sewer until the house was torn down.

The house was finally torn down by the bank that owned the property. It was a major headache for homes next door. Homeowners began noticing cracks in the foundation and other problems because of the unsettled soil.

After FOX 2 aired its initial report, more than 100 residents descended on the St. Charles County Council meeting to demand action.

County Executive Steve Ehlmann said the county would do all it could to help.

Ehlmann said the Heritage Subdivision was built in the 1970s and more than likely some of the building practices at the time that allowed severe water run-off would not have been allowed today.