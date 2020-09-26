Releasing inmates over COVID concerns partly to blame for spike in St. Louis crime, Krewson says

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson identified the release of some jail inmates over the coronavirus crisis as one of the factors in the city’s current crime problem.

St. Louis has reached 200 murders as of Sept. 24, compared with 153 this time last year and 135 in 2018.

FOX 2 asked Krewson for the reasons behind all the violence.

The mayor cited the release of hundreds of jail inmates earlier this year to have fewer people incarcerated because of the COVID crisis. Some of them were in jail for murder, robbery, rape, and other serious crimes. The mayor says some of those released from jail have been rearrested on new charges.

The releases were made by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, the public defender’s office, and city judges.

Krewson said she has made progress in the effort to tackle crime, citing success in getting the Cure Violence anti-crime program up and running, and taking steps to make it easier to hire more police officers, as well as summer jobs and more money for mental health.