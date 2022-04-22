ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Residents in the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors are pushing for a state audit to have someone from the outside come in and examine the books.

The city of about 10,000 burst into the public eye when half the council boycotted council meetings for months. Without a quorum, a lot of the city’s business didn’t get done.

Petitioners say they have a year to gather about 700 signatures they need to bring in the auditor. They say the mayor has been spending taxpayers’ dollars without getting the okay from the city council.

They say that’s against their ordinance. They also say the mayor is issuing permits without board approval. FOX 2’s Elliott Davis talked to Mayor Tommie Pierson who said he did nothing wrong.

He said he had to make decisions on his own because half the board was gone and city business needed to continue.