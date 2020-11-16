S. Grand bars and restaurants struggle under the weight of COVID restrictions

ST. LOUIS – S. Grand bars and restaurants are struggling under the weight of COVID restrictions.

Those restrictions set the closing hours as well as the occupancy limits for the establishments. Many of the owners say they’ve lost half their business because of it.

Meanwhile, Mayor Lyda Krewson says her administration is doing good job handling the crisis.

Mayor Krewson says she’s had to make some tough decisions. She doesn’t relish having to make decisions that cost people their jobs but says she has to balance that with trying to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The city has giving out $4 million to help small businesses survive the crisis.

St. Louis recently allocated $1.2 million in additional funds at the urging of St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. 

