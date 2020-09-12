Sam Page accused of not moving fast enough to distribute COVID funds

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is under fire from a member of the county council and north county mayors over the pace of spending the federal funds to fight the coronavirus crisis.

The county has had the $173.5 million since April but so far, they’ve only spent or committed 45 percent of the money.

County Councilman Tim Fitch says whatever is not spent has to be returned to the federal government by the end of December.

Page says the county is way ahead of other cities as far as the pace of spending goes.

He says the average spent elsewhere is about 25 percent,

He says he’s handed out about $11 million to businesses and should have the rest of the $17 million distributed by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the north county mayors say businesses in their areas are still waiting on the money, as well as the municipalities.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News