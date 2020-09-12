Sam Page accused of not moving fast enough to distribute COVID funds

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is under fire from a member of the county council and north county mayors over the pace of spending the federal funds to fight the coronavirus crisis.

The county has had the $173.5 million since April but so far, they’ve only spent or committed 45 percent of the money.

County Councilman Tim Fitch says whatever is not spent has to be returned to the federal government by the end of December.

Page says the county is way ahead of other cities as far as the pace of spending goes.

He says the average spent elsewhere is about 25 percent,

He says he’s handed out about $11 million to businesses and should have the rest of the $17 million distributed by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the north county mayors say businesses in their areas are still waiting on the money, as well as the municipalities.