Satisfying resolution after Jefferson County residents say they were dropped by garbage carriers

FENTON, Mo. – The You Paid For It Team is getting results for a Jefferson County resident whose trash haulers dropped them.

Melissa Barthelemy, who lives near Fenton, first called us a week ago after receiving a letter from Waste Management that her service would be discontinued in two weeks.

She was in the same boat as hundreds of others. She called every company she could think of with no luck.

FOX 2 contacted Jefferson County Councilwoman Renee Reuter to help. Reuter called the same company Barthelemy had called but the company had a change of heart and agreed to pick up Barthelemy’s trash.

When You Paid For It first called Jefferson County Solid Waste Department, they said there was nothing they could do about the situation.

Some residents said they called their councilperson and got the same reply.

But Renee Reuter decided to do some digging, just like us. She learned that as many as 3,000 people across Jefferson County may be affected.

Reuter said Waste Management blamed a lack of workers. Families were dropped by other haulers too.

After our report, the Jefferson County government started moving. Officials put together a list of haulers to pick up the slack and help families who lost service. They’re also looking at trash pickup points where residents can drop off their trash to be hauled away.

