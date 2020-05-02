School districts weigh classroom changes for post-pandemic learning

ST. LOUIS – You Paid For It investigator Elliott Davis looks at changes school districts are considering as they prepare for a return to the classroom. Elliott spoke with an official with the Parkway School District in St. Louis County.

Robin Wallin, the district’s director of health services, says a lot will depend on what stage the Pandemic is in locally in August when students and staff return to school.

Among the ideas on the table, spacing out desks in the classroom to make sure students are six feet apart and make sure there’s social distancing on the school buses as well.

Lunch could be a matter of students picking up a box lunch from the cafeteria and taking it back to their desk to eat.

Auditorium assemblies could be canceled.

Wallin says she looked at one district that has staggered hours with some kids coming in the morning and others in the afternoon.

Sports could look different. The district is studying whether they can have contact sports. Right now, they’re not sure.

They’ll have a better idea the closer they get to reopening. Everything will depend on where the area is in terms of the spread of COVID-19 here.

Districts all over our area are in the same boat trying to determine the best ways to keep students and staff safe.

Mullin did say the district is not considering COVID-19 testing everyone returning to school.