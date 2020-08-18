Security Guard attacked on Fairview Heights Metrolink platform

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – Most often it’s the customers that are attacked on Metrolink trains and platforms but this time it was a security guard that was assaulted.

You Paid For It looked into an incident Tuesday, August 11th at the Fairview Heights Metrolink Station.

A guard hired by the company being paid to provide security for Metrolink was working the platform. He had asked an intoxicated man to move from the platform. All of a sudden he was attacked and pushed from the platform where he may have suffered serious injuries.

Bi-State Commissioner Derrick Keith Cox says it’s a prime example of how Bi-State’s new security set up is not working.

Bi-State spent a million dollars on studies designed to make the system safer.

One of the recommendations was to disarm security guards.

Cox says that’s putting the guards in danger because they can’t protect themselves let along protect customers.

Elliott Davis talked to customers who said more security was needed on Metrolink.

St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas says he has some big concerns too. He says it’s time to take a hard look at Bi-State Management. He said President CEO Taulby Roach is not effective in solving the Metrolinks problem with security.