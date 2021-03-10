Single mother asks St. Louis Housing Authority to relocate her family after ceiling in her apartment collapses

ST. LOUIS – A nightmare for a working St. Louis single mom when the ceiling in her low-income apartment collapses.

It was the result of a flooding toilet that Rashonda Johnson had complained about for months but the problem was never fixed.

Now she’s not only dealing with a collapsed ceiling but with mold as well in the unit. She wants to be relocated from the unit in midtown St. Louis where she pays $700 a month rent.

FOX 2’s Elliott Davis went Executive Director of the St. Louis Housing Authority Alana Green, who said they have no plans to move Johnson. Green told us they’ll fix the trouble.

For now, it appears Johnson is stuck in the unit and not sure of how long it’ll take to fix the problems.

Johnson says she has a window that leaks whenever it rains. She’s been a tenant in the complex since 2005.

She says she deserves better treatment that this and is hoping the St. Louis Housing Authority will change its mind and move her elsewhere.