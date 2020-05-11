SLPS superintendent says everyone may have to be tested for COVID before the start of school in the fall

ST. LOUIS – Investigator Elliott Davis caught up with the head of the St. Louis Public Schools who says they may end up testing everyone for COVID 19 who’s coming back to school in August.

Dr. Kelvin Adams emphasized that it’s not set in stone yet, but it is a possibility.

That’s just one of the measures being considered as the district makes way for a return to the classroom by students and staff.

Other changes could impact sports. Contact sports like football and basketball could be scrapped if things with the pandemic stay as they are now.

He says the district is trying to figure out ways to social distance in the classroom and on the buses. He also says there could be staggered shifts of students arriving at different times. Adams also says masks could be required.

So far, 17 members of the district’s staff have tested positive for COVID 19 and one has died from the virus. There have been no student deaths.

Adams says he also has to account for the fact that his district is about 80 percent African American and are dying in disproportionate numbers from the coronavirus.