Small north St. Louis County city of 10,000 wants to trade-in $20K mayor for a $100K city administrator

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – The City of Bellefontaine Neighbors wants to trade in its part-time mayor, who makes $20,000 per year, for a full-time city administrator who would make a $100,000 annual salary.

Only 10,000 people reside in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

But first, there’s the matter of what to do about Mayor Tommie Pierson. He’s in an all-out battle with Miranda Avant-Elliott, the president of the board of alderman.

Avant-Elliott just introduced a resolution censuring the mayor for numerous complaints.

If Mayor Pierson violates any of the rules, the board could initiate articles of impeachment against him.

For his part, Pierson has called the accusations against him “petty.” He said the town has had the part-time mayor for around 10 years and it’s worked fine. He said there is not enough work for a full-time city administrator, especially one that would cost taxpayers $100,000.

